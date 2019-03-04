HAMPDEN, Maine — A state trooper was struck and killed Wednesday morning in a crash along I-95 in Hampden.

Det. Benjamin Campbell was out of his cruiser helping a disabled car along I-95 when the accident occurred, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Around 7:30 a.m. south of the Coldbrook Road overpass, two wheels separated from a tractor-trailer truck driving by Det. Campbell and the disabled car he was assisting. One of the wheels landed in the median, but the other struck Campbell in the break down lane.

Det. Campbell suffered severe injuries as a result of the impact. Despite treatment from multiple units on scene, Campbell succumbed to his injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Det. Campbell would have been 32 years old on Monday.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer truck did stop after passing. He was identified as Scott Willett, 52, of Patten.

Willett was given a procedure blood test, but the results have not yet been released.

Col. Cote said the timing of the wheels separating from the tractor-trailer was "bizarre" and has left the entire department shaking their heads.

"Det. Campbell was one of our very best and well-liked," Col. Cote said through tears during a press conference. "This is going to be a loss."

Det. Campbell leaves behind his wife, Hillary, and his 6-month-old son, Everett. Col. Cote said he and his staff members are going to do their best to care for them and to honor Campbell and his service.

"We’ve got some really strong people, and we have a very unique connection," said Col. Cote. "Although we are a large agency, we’re very small. We know each other -- we know wives and kids. And we’re hurting, no doubt.”

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, this is the 12th state trooper line of duty death in Maine's history. The last was reportedly 22 years ago in October 1997 when Maine State Trooper Det. Glenn Strange died of a heart attack.

The Portland Press Herald reports Det. Strange died six days after he was punched and kicked in the chest by a drunken driving suspect being arrested in Linneus.

Weather in the area at the time of the crash Wednesday was 33 degrees with light snow and a visibility of 1.3 miles, according to NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists.

The stretch of I-95 southbound closed down because of the crash, and traffic was being diverted at or near exit 180. The roads appeared to be in the process of reopening shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Col. Cote noted that Det. Campbell died with honor in the line of duty, helping a citizen who he saw was in need.

"When I saw he was one of our best -- he always saw the good in what was going on. He always saw the positive," said Col. Cote. "He cared, and that's why he stopped today. He saw that person there in need of assistance, and that became his priority."

Det. Campbell's body will be taken by procession to the medical examiner's office in Augusta as part of protocol procedure. Col. Cote said the department will update the public with more details as they become made available

Det. Campbell's family has requested that Ben be honored with full line of duty death honors.