HAMPDEN, Maine — A state trooper was struck and killed Wednesday morning in a crash along I-95 in Hampden.

Det. Benjamin Campbell was out of his cruiser at the site of a disabled car along I-95, and the other vehicle involved was a tractor-trailer truck, according to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland.

The crash took place south of the Coldbrook Road overpass shortly after 7:30 a.m.

During a press conference, Col. John Cote says that two wheels separated from the tractor-trailer truck, where one landed in the median, and the other struck Det. Campbell in the break down lane.

Police say the truck driver stopped after passing, and was identified as 52-year-old Scott Wollett.

Wollett was given a routine blood test.

Southbound lanes at the crash site were closed and traffic was being diverted at or near exit 180. Maine DOT trucks and sheriff's deputies were assisting.

The trooper was rushed by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died, the spokesperson said.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, this is the 12th state trooper line of duty death in Maine's history. The last was reportedly 22 years ago in October 1997 when Maine State Trooper Det. Glenn Strange died of a heart attack.

The Portland Press Herald reports Det. Strange died six days after he was punched and kicked in the chest by a drunken driving suspect being arrested in Linneus.

Weather in the area at the time of the crash was 33 degrees with light snow and a visibility of 1.3 miles, according to NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists.

The stretch of I-95 southbound closed down due to the crash appeared to be in the process of being re-opened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

A news conference was planned for 3 p.m. at the MSP barracks in Bangor. Additional details and the trooper's identify were expected to be released.