ANGLETON, Texas – Deputies have charged a man with three counts of murder after human remains likely belonging to a missing of family of three were found on a private property in Wharton County.

Robert Allen Satterfield, 36, signed a warrant Saturday evening for the murder of Maya Rivera, 24, Rayshawn Hudson, 28 and their 5-year-old son Rayshawn.

Satterfield was driving the family's car Thursday and was arrested for possession by the Rosenberg Police Department.

The Wharton County Sheriff's Office said they met with Satterfield, while he was in the Fort Bend County Jail, and he took deputies to the property where the skeletal remains were located.

Forensic investigators determined the remains were consistent of those of an adult and child, and deputies said based on witnesses' statements, it is believed to be the remains of the family. Investigators said the remains are unidentifiable at this point because someone tried to dispose the bodies by burning them.

Satterfield has a bond of $100,000 for each charge. Deputies said these charges may be upgraded to a capital offense after the case is submitted to the District Attorney's Office.

WCSO, the Texas Rangers, the Angleton Police Departmenet, the Department of Public Safety and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office are all working together on this case. Texas Equusearch, and the Brazoria and Wharton County District Attorneys' Office are also assisting.

