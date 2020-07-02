ADAMS, Mass — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man used a crossbow in an attempt to save a neighbor from two attacking dogs but killed him instead.

The Berkshire district attorney's office says the death Wednesday afternoon at at Adams apartment appears to be accidental.

Authorities say a bolt struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in a room where he was trying to barricade himself.

The district attorney's office said the dogs turned their attack on responding officers. Police shot and killed the dogs.

A child was also found in the apartment, unharmed.

Officials say that the pit bulls had a history of being aggressive and that one had previously attacked a person.

The district attorney does not anticipate bringing criminal charges against the man who fired the crossbow, saying it was an accident and that the man has been cooperating with the investigation.