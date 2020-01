DENVER — A man has died after being run over by an RTD bus at West 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the man was running alongside the bus, possibly trying to stop it, when he fell and got caught under the wheels just before 7 p.m.

He later died at the hospital.

A police spokesperson said any charges are pending an investigation.

