GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after child pornography was found on his computer by an acquaintance who wanted to pirate movies.

On Dec. 21, 2016, a man notified the Greeley Police Department about child pornography on a hard drive an acquaintance had given him.

According to court documents, the reporting party told police that 58-year-old Mark Moreno would pirate movies for him in exchange for DVDs to burn them to.

He told police that when Moreno gave him his hard drive to download movies in December of 2016, he found many pornographic photos, including children.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives found more than 300 nude photos of both female and male children and more than 30 pornographic videos of children. The children appeared to be between three and 15 years old.

At the time of his arrest in early 2017, Moreno was already a registered sex offender with the Greeley Police Department.

Late last month, a Weld County judge sentenced him to 20 years in the Department of Corrections after he plead guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

