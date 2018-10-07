A honeymoon turned fatal when an Israeli couple collided while ziplining in Honduras.

Newlyweds traveling on Royal Caribbean Cruises' Allure of the Seas crashed into each other on a zipline ashore in Roatan, Honduras, last week. The husband and wife were sent to a local hospital, where the husband died from his injuries, Royal Caribbean Cruises spokesperson Owen Torres told USA TODAY.

The wife was apparently hanging at a halfway point on the cable when her husband zoomed into her, fire chief Wilmer Guerrero told La Prensa. They suffered a number of serious injuries, including broken ribs, Guerrero told The Washington Post.

The husband, who had complained of problems breathing, died the next day and his wife was flown to a hospital in Florida, where she had surgery and is in stable condition.

The couple involved was Egael Tishman, 24, and Shif Fanken, 27, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports.

The island is home to several zipline attractions, the Agency reports. This excursion over a treetop canopy has been suspended, Torres said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM