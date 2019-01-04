An Australian man first thought he won $23.3 million in a lottery drawing last week. He then discovered he doubled his winnings because he mistakenly bought a second ticket for the same drawing using the same numbers.

The Lott, which is Australia's official lottery, says the man wasn't aware he was a multi-millionaire until he got a call from a lottery official. Players can register their entries with the lottery, which is how they knew where to find him.

Australia's news.com.au reports the man thought that the tickets were for two different drawings. He has played the same numbers for 30 years.

“I play every week. I have always marked my entries but I have never chosen the numbers on anything in particular. They weren’t special before, but they are now,” he said.

Another player also picked the winning numbers, so someone else will also take home $23.3 million.

