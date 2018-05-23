CANTON, Texas -- Two school districts are gripped with grief after two beloved science teachers who changed countless lives, lost theirs.

Justin Collier, 35, and his wife, Tabbatha, 34, were killed in a car crash Saturday.

Their children, Jareth, six, and Jacy, three, survived. Jareth had bumps and bruises, while Jacy broke her arm. They are now living with their grandparents in North Texas.

The family was on their way to a birthday party in Hopkins County around 11 a.m. Saturday in their 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, said family members. They made a left turn on Highway 11, said the Texas Department of Public Safety, and an oncoming Ford F-350 couldn't stop in time and crashed into them. The crash is still under investigation, said Lonny Haschel, Texas DPS spokesman, but no charges have been filed.

Justin Collier taught at Canton Junior High. Tabbatha Collier taught at Greenville Middle. On Tuesday, the doors to their classrooms were covered with messages and notes from their students. Greenville Middle was peppered with purple, Tabitha's favorite color, while students, teachers, and staff remembered her.

"Everywhere you looked, it seemed there was something purple: a hair bow, a sticky note on Mrs. Collier's door, and ribbons around the lion statues and columns in front of the school. Purple was Tabby's favorite color, and I know these gestures would have meant so much to her," said David Gish, Greenville Middle School principal. "We got through the day together by lifting each other up and by being extra patient and kind to one another."

At Canton Junior High, flowers, notes, and a framed picture of Bill Nye, whom Justin loved, covered a bench in front of the school.

"He wasn't just a teacher, he took the time to know every single person," said Canton Junior High eighth-grader Rheagan Harman. "He was my favorite teacher ever."

Harman and her friends made t-shirts that say #Courage4Collier. She said the message is for their children. Jareth is a kindergartner in the district and often visited his dad after school.

"I would love for them to know how amazing he was and how many lives he impacted," said Harman. "He just always taught me how to see the better things in life and not look at the bad things."

The Colliers are remembered as teachers who cared deeply about their students. Tabbatha would teach alongside her husband if she had a day off. Justin went above and beyond to get his students involved.

'It was a pep rally, he had a big princess dress on. He was a big guy with a beard," remembered Matt Dickerson, Canton Junior High science teacher.

"He was just a whacky, funfilled guy, he never had a dull moment in his life and neither was his wife," said Harman. "He always made up nicknames for us. He would brighten my day."

Justin's parents are in the process of starting a trust fund for the Colliers' kids and planning a memorial service.

