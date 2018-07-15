WEYMOUTH, Mass. - A Massachusetts police officer was shot and killed after chasing down a suspect who ran from a vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to CBS affiliate WPRI, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the suspect, Emmanuel Lopes, had been seen driving erratically and crashed his car. Officer Michael Chesna saw Lopes and ran after him.

Lopes allegedly hit Officer Chesna with a rock, knocking him down. Then, Lopes took Chesna's gun and shot him several times, according to investigators.

When other officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with Lopes, some of the shots from Lopes also struck and killed a woman in a home nearby, according to WPRI and CBS Boston. Authorities did not release her name.

Weymouth's police chief said Chesna was a 42-year-old Army veteran with a wife and two children. He was one day short of marking six years with the department.

Lopes will be arraigned Monday on two counts of homicide, WPRI reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

