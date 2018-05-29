Most Harry Potter fans agree that Neville Longbottom always deserved a happy ending. And now is seems Matthew Lewis has found happiness, too.

The handsome star of the movies — who has aged very well since starring as the chubby, good-hearted Gryffindor wizard — told his fans that he's now a married man. The 28-year-old Brit confirmed the news Monday when he posted a photo from his wedding to his Instagram page.

In a tweet, Lewis joked about his nuptials.

"Not only did I miss (seeing the band Arctic Monkeys) in LA," he wrote "but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

To answer a question that many fans asked on Twitter: No, Lewis' wife is not Potter character Luna Lovegood (nor Hannah Abbott, for that matter), but American lifestyle blogger Angela Jones.

Since appearing in the Potter films, Lewis has had roles in movie Me Before You and show Girlfriends.

Matthew Lewis played Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Here he is in a scene from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2." (Photo: JAAP BUITENDIJK/WARNER BROS. PICTURES)

© 2018 USATODAY.COM