A Medieval knight re-enactor died in Northern Kentucky this past weekend after he impaled himself with his lance during a performance.

Peter Barclay, 52, of Virginia, was performing at the Society for Creative Anachronism event in Williamstown, Kentucky, on Saturday when he died, according to Cincinnati TV station WLWT. He performed under the name "Master Terafan Greydragon."

John Barclay, his brother, said in a Facebook post that the accident happened "when his metal-tipped lance, used for catching rings (not jousting), hit the ground and flipped."

Barclay's brother said the lance hit him in the sternum and impaled him. He died while being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The Hamilton County Coroner's office confirmed that Peter Barclay was brought to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from a renaissance fair in Grant County on Saturday.

Chief Administrator Andrea Hatten said an autopsy has not been completed and did not comment on the cause of death. His death is listed as an accident.

The Society for Creative Anachronism, an organization dedicated to researching and recreating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe, released a statement regarding the accident:

"The Society’s Equestrian Marshal, Master Terafan Greydragon, died while competing in an equestrian game at an SCA event in Kentucky. We have reached out to Terafan’s family to express our support for them at this moment of loss. We ask that Terafan and his family be held in your hearts."

The Society for Creative Anachronism said it would be conducting an investigation to see how to prevent an accident like in the future.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved