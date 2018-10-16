The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing hit $900 million on Wednesday after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday.

It is now the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history. The largest jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Mega Millions officials said no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667 million prize Tuesday night. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

The cash option for Tuesday, which is favored by nearly all winners, would have been $380 million. The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. It was the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history.

BREAKING NEWS! The #MegaMillions jackpot for Friday night has just been increased to $900 MILLION! Strong sales from jackpot-chasing players are making the grand prize skyrocket. We are SO ready, Colorado. Let's do this! #ExpectTheUnexpected — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) October 17, 2018

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

TEGNA and Florida Today contributed to this story.

