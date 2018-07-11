As social media became inundated with “I voted” stickers and pleas for friends to vote on Tuesday, Meghan McCain had a more bittersweet message to share.
She tweeted a photo from 1984, showing a smiling John McCain showing off a 15-day-old Meghan McCain at the polls.
“Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went,” she wrote.
It’s the first Election Day since the longtime Arizona senator passed away in August after a battle with brain cancer.
Meghan McCain has often given the public an up-close view of the bond she had with her father through social media posts and photos, on her talk show, and in media interviews.