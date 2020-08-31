The man was shot and killed by officers at the scene, according to officials.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One man was killed by officers Monday morning after police say he fired a gun multiple times inside a Meridian trailer park early Monday morning.

Ada County Dispatch said officers responded at 3:36 a.m. to a 'shots fired' call at the KOA Journey at 184 Pennwood Street in Meridian.

According to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea, the suspect was "shooting rounds indiscriminately from a trailer" inside the park. It is not clear whether he was aiming at anyone or anything in particular.

The man continued to fire after officers arrived on scene. Several officers shot at the man, Basterrechea said, hitting and killing him.

No officers were shot. Basterrechea said multiple trailers inside the park were struck by bullets, but no one else was injured.

"We're very fortunate for that," he said.

Meridian Police, Boise Police, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office all responded to the shooting. The man's death is now being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by Garden City Police.

Basterrechea said the suspect was a man in his 60's, but his name has not been released, and it is unclear whether he lived in that trailer park. The deputy chief described the incident as a "very, very tense situation for the people who were staying here at the KOA as well as the officers who responded to the scene."

It's unclear how many rounds in total the suspect fired before he was killed.

