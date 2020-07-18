After Korena Weymouth-Bell of Meridian stopped for police, she immediately got out of her car and began pointing mace at an Idaho State Trooper.

BOISE, Idaho — A 21-year-old Meridian woman is facing two felony and three misdemeanor charges after police say she pointed a can of mace at an officer and acted aggressively while being pulled over on Interstate 84.

The incident happened Friday at about 5:39 p.m. when an Idaho State Trooper saw an SUV driving erratically on eastbound I-84 near Nampa, according to police. The officer tried to pull the vehicle but they refused, and continued down the interstate and turning off of the Meridian Road exit.

When the driver, later identified as Korena Weymouth-Bell of Meridian, did stop, she immediately got out of her car and began pointing a small can of mace at the trooper. She also "approached him in an aggressive manner" while the officer stood behind the driver's side car door of the patrol vehicle, officials said.

Investigators say Weymouth-Bell then pushed the trooper's car door closed when she approached the trooper and then began returning to her car. Before she got back to her car, the trooper tazed her.

She was transferred to a nearby hospital where she was treated and later released.

Weymouth-Bell now faces a felony charge of assaulting an officer, felony and misdemeanor charges of eluding police, and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, and driving without privileges.

Watch more crime news: