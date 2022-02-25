Ukrainians in metro Atlanta: Relatives in Ukraine refusing to flee, staying to fight

Zhanna Gorbunova, who is 67, is one of many Ukrainians who have told family in Metro Atlanta they decided to stay in Ukraine to help instead of leaving the country.

ATLANTA — Families in metro Atlanta are contacting their relatives in Ukraine, who are in the midst of the Russian military attacks on their cities. In many cases, they're finding out their relatives, who had the chance to escape as soon as the bombing started, decided instead to stay and to fight if necessary.

One woman in metro Atlanta tells 11Alive her family in Ukraine has moved out of their home into a bomb shelter, determined to find a way to help their neighbors and their country.

Another, Olena Ursul, talked with her sister right after the bombings began in Odessa. Her sister told her she was fleeing with her children, so their father, her husband, could stay behind in the city, to fight.

Zhanna Gorbunova, who is 67, also refused to leave her home. Gorbunova lives near Kyiv.

Her daughter, Oksana Drelinska, who lives in Gwinnett County, translated describing the first wave of the attacks.

“She heard this bombing sound, like, the sound of exploding rocket," she said.

Drelinska said she worked to get her mother out, and get her a bus ticket to travel to family in Poland when the bombing started. But her mother, who is retired and works at the hospital as a housekeeper, refused the bus ticket. She told Drelinska she is staying in Ukraine.



"I'm not ready to leave Ukraine, now. I can't," Gorbunova told 11Alive News, through Drelinska.

“She feels a very, very deep connection to her motherland,” Drelinska said, paraphrasing her mother during a phone call with 11Alive.

Gorbunova ended the call expressing her appreciation for the United States and other NATO countries that are supporting Ukraine, and saying she intended to be back at work at the hospital Friday morning.

After the call, Drelinska said she was angry with her mother for not leaving at first. Then she said she realized, once again, that it's one of the reasons her mother is her role model.

"She told me that today, in the morning, wounded soldiers arrived to the hospital, and they were in need of surgeries, and she was there, I mean not as a doctor, of course, but she helped as much as she could. My mother is a very strong woman. Even if I feel heartbroken that she's still there, I'm scared for her, but she's true patriot. I’m very proud of her that she appeared to be much stronger than I am,” she continued.

Drelinska said she and other families in metro Atlanta see how their loved ones in Ukraine understand that, for them, it's not just about Ukraine. She said it's about fighting for democracy and freedom everywhere.