MEXICO CITY (AP) — A pro-legalization group in Mexico says a court has granted two injunctions ordering the government to allow plaintiffs to carry and use cocaine, though not to buy or sell it.

The injunctions do not have any immediate effect, nor do they create precedent or strike down current laws that make possession of cocaine illegal in Mexico.

The rulings announced Tuesday by the group Mexico United Against Crime were handed down in May. They would have to be confirmed by a higher court before having any effect. The government has already suggested it would appeal the injunctions.

But the group says the rulings open the door to a debate over devoting scarce law enforcement resources to violent crime, rather than drugs.

