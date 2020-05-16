Donnie Ford, 66, was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg late Friday and is said to have medical conditions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 66-year-old man who is considered endangered.

Donnie Ford, 66, was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center late Friday.

Ford is believed to have walked away on St. Matthews Road moving in the direction of Jamison.

Ford is said to have medical conditions, which make him an endangered person.

Ford is described as a black male standing about five foot six inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds.

He is believed to have been wearing a green shirt and black pants.