SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Update: Deputies say Faustino Hidalgo has been located.

Previous: A 95-year-old Sun city man has not been seen since Monday, and officials are worried he may be in danger.

Faustino Hidalgo left his home in his vehicle. He has medical issues and does not have his medication with him.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black dress shoes.

His 2009 Lincoln MKS is blue and has Florida tag IHRL23.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.