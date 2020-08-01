IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are asking the public's help in the search for a missing 12-year-old girl. Albree Brooke Gallimore, 12, was last seen on January 5. She's believed to be a runaway.

She's described as a white female approximately five feet and six inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, usually tied up in a bun on the top of her head.

Gallimore has brown eyes, earrings in her lobes and the upper cartilage of both ears. She does not have any tattoos.

A family member reported seeing her leave the Sonja Drive home and get into a dark in color older model sedan around 12 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle was described by the family member as an "unknown black male."

She was last believed to be in the area of Douglas Street in Statesville but she could also be in the Park Drive area as well. No other information was released on where she could possibly be heading.

Gallimore was last seen on Sonja Drive in Statesville. It's not known what she was last wearing.

She has been entered into the national database as well as reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information on where Gallimore can be located is asked to notify the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or dial 911.

MORE ON WCNC: