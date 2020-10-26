45 missing children found in US Marshals' operation 'Autumn Hope'

169 arrests were made by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

45 missing children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals (USMS) as part of an October operation called “Autumn Hope.”

Throughout the month of October, the USMS Offices in Southern Ohio and Southern West Virginia worked with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to find missing and exploited children as part of the multi-agency enforcement operation.

20 children were also located at the request of law enforcement to ensure a child’s well-being, according to the USMS.

The operation led to several important findings.

A loaded gun was found during one of the missing child recoveries, the USMS said. The 15-year-old had two warrants and is suspected in several shootings and a homicide.

Another case involving a 15-year-old girl missing from Cleveland was linked to a person in Columbus suspected of human trafficking, the USMS said.

Working with Marshals in West Virginia, the USMS Southern Ohio task force was able to recover two kids during a traffic stop, the USMS said.