CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell Emergency Management is actively searching the Harper Creek Trail area for a missing mother and her 8-year-old son.
According to officials, April Tester and her son, Desmond, split from their family at the trailhead at around 5 p.m. on Sunday and never met back with them.
Officials said Tester and her son are novice hikers and were not dressed for an overnight stay. The mother was in shorts, a pink tank top and flip-flops. Her son was wearing black shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers.
Agencies on the search include the sheriff's office, department of corrections (K9), Collettsville, Gamewell, Patterson, Little River, North Catawba Fire Departments and Emergency Services Special Operations Team.
