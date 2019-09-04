INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Kristian Juarez has been canceled. According to police, he was safely returned home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reporting that 19-month-old Kristian Juarez has been found.

Indianapolis ABC affiliate RTV6 says that the toddler's grandmother took him Sunday and did not return him back to his mother, prompting the Silver Alert. Indianapolis Police say that the boy has been safely returned home.

Editor's Note: The Silver Alert that was originally issued listed the wrong date for Kristian's disappearance. He was reported missing on April 7, not March 7.