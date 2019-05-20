SUMTER, S.C. — An active-duty Shaw Air Force base airman who went missing last week was found dead Tuesday

Jose Llanes, 28, was reported missing after his family last saw him at his home on Lyman Road Friday. His body was found inside his car Tuesday morning on Relief Road in Sumter County, which is about 20 miles southeast of Shaw Air Force Base.

Sumter County deputies say Llane sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Llanes enlisted in the U.S. Airforce in 2012. He has been stationed at Shaw since March 7, 2013, where he served as a 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our squadron family, and for everyone else who knew Jose,” said Lt. Col. Frank Fappiano, 20th LRS Commander. “It makes us want to pull those around us a little bit closer. Jose was a beloved teammate and friend, and his presence in our unit will be sorely missed. Our sincerest condolences go to Jose’s family, friends and everyone else affected by this terrible tragedy.”