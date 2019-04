SUMTER, S.C. — A missing Wedgefield woman has returned home safely, according to Sumter County deputies.

Deputies had previously said 29-year-old Amanda Joy Nettles last spoke to her mother at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. She was supposed to go over to her mom's house, but never did.

She was officially reported missing on Sunday, April 1.