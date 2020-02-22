MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking for your help in finding a missing Wheaton boy.

Danys Cruz, 13, was last seen at his Wheaton home around 2:30 a.m., in the 10800 block of Georgia Avenue. He is about 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police and family are concerned about Cruz’ well-being due to his age but do not believe foul play is involved.

Anyone with any information about where Danys Cruz could be is asked to call the Special Victims Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

