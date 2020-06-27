x
Mississippi gov: I'd sign bill to remove flag's rebel emblem

Gov. Tate Reeves says he would sign a bill to remove the Confederate emblem from the state's flag.
Credit: AP
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Athletic coaches and their staffs from the state's public universities held a joint news conference and called for a change in the Mississippi state flag. Additionally several head coaches met with both the lieutenant governor and Speaker Philip Gunn, as well as their lawmakers, to lobby for the change. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi lawmakers could vote to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. 

They are meeting this weekend. The symbol has come under criticism amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. 

Lawmakers could adopt a new Mississippi flag without Confederate imagery. Or they could kick the issue to a statewide election, giving voters choices that might or might not include the current banner. 

Mississippi has used the same flag for more than 125 years. Religious, education, sports and business leaders are pushing legislators to remove the Confederate symbol. 

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday that he will sign a bill to change the flag. 

