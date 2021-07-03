Olympic swimming great Missy Franklin announces pregnancy

Missy Franklin, who is married to former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson, posted a photo of her and Johnson holding an ultrasound picture.

Missy Franklin is going to be a mom.

The Olympic swimming great announced on social media Saturday that she's expecting her first child in August.

Franklin, who is married to former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson, posted a photo of her and Johnson holding an ultrasound picture.

“Our greatest dream come true,” she wrote. “Baby Johnson coming in August.”

The 25-year-old Franklin became one of the sport's biggest stars when she captured four gold medals and a bronze as a high-schooler at the 2012 London Olympics.

She also competed at the 2016 Rio Games, where she was plagued by shoulder injuries but still managed another gold as a preliminary relay swimmer.

Our greatest dream come true. Baby Johnson coming in August🤍 pic.twitter.com/UVGJ9XXpOZ — Missy Franklin Johnson (@missyfranklin) March 6, 2021