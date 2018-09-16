Police say a New York woman was involved in an argument with a driver about her slain daughter's memorial before the driver struck with her SUV and killed her.

Suffolk County police say Evelyn Rodriguez was setting up a memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, who was killed two years ago by suspected MS-13 gang members, when she was struck and killed Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver - a relative of someone who lives on the block - tried to drive off and struck Rodriguez. The 50-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and called 911. The woman's 2016 Nissan Rogue was impounded for a safety check by investigators.

President Donald Trump said his thoughts and prayers were with the family of the woman. Rodriguez met with Trump and attended the State of the Union as a guest of the White House.

MS-13 has become a prime target of the Trump administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration. Trump tweeted his "thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.