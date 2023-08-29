Cause of deadly home explosion that killed father of NFLer Caleb Farley released

However, the origin point wasn't able to be determined.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County investigators said they have determined what led to a home explosion last week in Mooresville that claimed the life of Robert Farley, the father of Tennessee Titan Caleb Farley.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday the explosion was triggered by natural gas with an unknown point of origin. While investigators were able to make that determination, the office said the instability of the home's remaining structure prevents them from investigating the cause and origin of the explosion.

Robert Farley, 61, died in the explosion while another person at the home - identified as 25-year-old family friend Christian Rogers, suffered a concussion and was treated at a Charlotte hospital.

Caleb Farley, who was in Tennessee when the explosion happened, said he got a call from a neighbor late at night explaining what had happened. Farley, who graduated from Maiden High School, rushed home immediately.

The loss of his father isn't Farley's only brush with tragedy; his mother, Robin, passed away in January 2018 after a long battle with breast cancer. Robin and Robert were high school sweethearts.

