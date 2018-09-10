A federal agency has dubbed a Florida cardiologist the nation's "most wanted deadbeat" for owing millions in back child support.

David Lawrence Adams owes more than $4.2 million in unpaid child support, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General.

The 67-year-old was supposed to pay $2,500 a month since 1994 for his two children, whose custodial parent resided in New York. He's since racked up a bill of $4,219,040, including interest.

The DHHS says Adams lived in Florida at the time of his indictment where he worked as a cardiologist. Investigators believe he's since fled to Israel to avoid paying up.

Investigators do believe Adams still visits Florida "periodically to continue his medical practice." There is an active warrant for his arrest, and he remains a fugitive at-large.

Adams is just one of seven wanted deadbeat parents listed on a government website. You can view the full list here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP