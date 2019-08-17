Multiple agencies are searching for a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter and Fairfax firefighter Saturday who went fishing near Port Canaveral, according to the United States Coast Guard and Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

The boaters, identified as JFRD's Brian McCluney and Fairfax's Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday in a 24-foot center console boat, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

McCluney is an engineer at District 31 on the Westside, according to Randy Wyse with the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters. Wyse said McCluney and Walker were in McCluney's father's boat. McCluney's father had died just a few weeks prior.

"You know when something bad like this happens, everybody talks about how good that person is -- and he is," District Chief Patrick Gouin said. "He would help anybody out, he would do anything for anybody. Very good at his job, very conscientious."

Last photo taken of Brian McCluney and Justin Walker.

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

Family notified the coast guard station in Port Canaveral that the boaters had not returned Friday evening as expected, according to the coast guard.

The chief of District 31 told First Coast News that McCluney worked at the district a few years ago before transferring out. He returned to the district six months ago as an engineer.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters said the wife of McCluney is currently in the Port Canaveral area as rescuers conduct their search.

The Navy and Brevard County Sheriff's Office are also assisting with the search.

At this time, no further information is known.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.