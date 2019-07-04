Multiple people were shot at a family gathering in Chicago's south side Saturday. Several news reports indicate possibly two children were among the victims.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted at least five people were shot. He later tweeted that none of the people at the scene were cooperating with detectives.

Chicago Sun-Times reported as many as eight people were shot, including two children. Other news outlets reported a different number of total victims, but indicated two were children. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

This is a developing story.