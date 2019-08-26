VIDOR, Texas — The family of a Vidor couple killed in a tragic car accident on Friday told 12News the two were looking forward to spending this Sunday at church.

Instead, the families spent the day combing through the newlywed's belongings and planning for a funeral. The same Justice of the Peace which pronounced them husband and wife is the same one that pronounced them dead.

Harley Morgan and his new bride, Rhiannon were killed when they pulled onto Highway 87 just minutes after their wedding ceremony.

Looking back at old pictures has never been this hard for Lashawna Morgan, Harley's mother.

She is doing the unimaginable--choosing photos for her son's funeral.

"I don't want to be here. This is a prison to me. My heart is gone, I don't have one anymore," Lashawna Morgan said.

A formal wedding ceremony was to be held on December 20, 2019.

Family was traveling behind the couple's car and witnessed the crash.

"He wanted to be a father, he wanted to be a dad, he wanted to be a husband, he done that, that morning," Joey Morgan, Harley's father said.

He was excited for his son's future.

He said Harley was devoted to his family and his new wife.

Joey would do anything to have the couple back.

"I'd lost my own life for them two. I've already been dead once, second time wouldn't mattered. They took my son and my daughter in law," Morgan said.

Orange Police Department is investigating the crash.

Now Harley's family is wanting to know if charges will be filed.

"Somebody tells me why, somebody didn't do their job," Joey Morgan said.

As this family prepares to bury two loved ones, they are left with pain and unanswered questions.

"I relive every moment of that accident, " Lashawna said.

The funeral will be held at Turning Point Church in Vidor at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30.

The visitation is set to be held on Thursday, August 29 from 6-9 p.m. for friends and family.

If you're interested in helping with funeral costs, you can donate via Facebook or GoFundMe.