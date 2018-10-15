WASHINGTON -- A husband is mourning the loss of his beloved wife after she was mauled to death by their pit bull Sunday evening inside their D.C. row home.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Rob Frazier and Angela Smith's Southeast D.C. home located in the 1300 block of Dexter Terrace for a report of a woman mauled by a dog. Police said the animal is a pit bull. His name is Kaine.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple trauma wounds to her body.

RELATED: Woman dead after pit bull mauling in SE

WUSA9 caught up with Frazier as he walked out of his gray, brick front home with a red door. As he stood behind a metal fence, he told reporters he exited the home for a short period of time and returned to find his wife dead.

"I left out the house," Frazier paused as he gasped for air, held back tears and started banging on a trash can. "I just left out the house. It was 15 minutes and I came back," he paused and starting banging on the trash can again and said, "She was dead."

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

He said he spent the last two years of his life with her. They couple was on their second year of marriage.

"I got tired of her being a girlfriend or a friend. I wanted her to be a lover, my permanent love," Frazier said as he fought back tears.

Frazier said Smith and the pit bull were friends and he isn't quite sure why the dog attacked her.

"I'm thinking she might have taken some food or something like that from him and he's real aggressive like that right. Maybe just maybe he reacted like that. That's what I'm hoping," said Frazier.

Through his own investigation, Frazier said some things are not adding up, but he'd rather not speak about alternative scenarios.

His mom was also in the house during the attack, but she said she was sleeping and did not hear anything.

Fraizer received the pit bull as a puppy from his nephew. He was 8 years old. Police removed the dog Sunday night after attack and he was later euthanized.

No additional information has been released at this time.

I just spoke with Rob Fraizer, whose wife was killed by a pit bull last night in SE DC @wusa9. He believes she may have taken food from him pic.twitter.com/zWBO6xNZ0O — Janice Park (@JaniceparkNews) October 15, 2018

© 2018 WUSA