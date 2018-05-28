This year, there's an additional reason to enjoy a beefy patty whether you attend a holiday weekend barbecue or go to your favorite restaurant. Monday is National Burger Day.

According to NationalToday.com, America’s top 10 burger chains are: McDonald’s, Five Guys, Wendy’s, Burger King, Steak ‘n Shake, In-N-Out Burger, Culver’s, Sonic, Whataburger and White Castle.

Offers.com did its own survey breaking down each state's favorite hamburger restaurant. Five Guys was the top pick for 32 states, followed by Wendy’s with 10, McDonald’s with four and Burger King and Carl Jr.’s had two states a piece.

National Burger Day deals

Participation can vary and in some cases you'll need to be signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program or have a mobile app. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Get a “Build Your Own Burger” plus fries special for $5.99 Monday, which also is the weekly Burger Mondays deal.

Brio Tuscan Grille: During weekday happy hour in the bar, the BRIO Burger is $6. Times vary by location.

BurgerFi: Through Thursday, take the chain’s personality test at www.burgerfi.com to get a coupon for free fries with the purchase of a burger.

Burger King: Current offers on the chain's app available through June 3 include: a buy one Whopper, get one free coupon, a $3 double cheeseburger meal and more. Participating locations also have the "King's Meal Deal" for $3.79.

Chili’s: Get the new Chili’s Chili Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger or Oldtimer with Cheese for $6.99 Monday when you mention the National Burger Day deal. The chain’s new Boss Burger with five meats is now available nationwide.

Country Pride: Get a $5.99 cheeseburger special Monday.

Culver’s: While there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials. Check by calling locations and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com. And through June 10, Culver’s and Pepsi are hosting the ButterBurger Believe It Sweepstakes for a chance to win $25,000 and other prizes. To enter, purchase a value basket or medium soft drink. There will be a bonus National Hamburger Day drawing Monday. Learn more at www.butterburgerbelieveit.com.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: The chain’s classic burger, the Stormburger, is $3 Monday at participating locations.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: From 5 p.m. to close Monday, members of the My Hwy 55 loyalty program and all guests who have downloaded the app, get half-off all burger combos. The chain considers itself the official restaurant of the made-up holiday.

LongHorn Steakhouse: If you decide to grill up burgers yourself, LongHorn has a free grilling advice hotline for Memorial Day. Talk to certified Grill Masters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday by calling 1-855-LH-GRILL.

McDonald’s: With the fast-food chain’s mobile app, get a buy-one-get-one deal on the Quarter Pounder and other specials. Offers can vary by region.

Meatlocker.com: Through June 30, the website has a special bundle with 12 half-pound burgers and two pounds of bacon for $49.99 plus shipping.

Omaha Steaks: There are several Memorial Day weekend specials in addition to everyday combos like the 32 burger and 32 gourmet jumbo franks combo for $99.

Smashburger: Members of the Smashclub will get a buy-one-get-one free coupon to use Memorial Day weekend. Sign up at www.smashburger.com/smashclub and new members will get a free entrée with purchase of a side and a drink as a sign-up bonus.

Sonic: For a limited time, get the Carhop Classic for $2.99, which includes a quarter pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or a classic signature slinger and medium tots.

Steak ‘n Shake: The new “2 for $3” value menu has 49 different combinations including multiple full-size steakburgers.

TooJay’s: Through May 31, the Florida-based chain’s rewards members get double points on three new burger creations that will be available through July 29. The new burgers include the Avocado Burger, BBQ Burger and Hangover Burger.

Wendy's: For a limited time, get half-off a Baconator with the chain’s mobile app with an offer good one-time per customer. Also, there are $4 meal-deal combos available for all customers and Frosty treats are 50 cents for a limited time.

Yard House: During happy hour, get half-off classic sliders plus $2 off all beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. Offers and happy hours vary by location.

