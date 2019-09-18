Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day and several chains are offering deals in celebration. Not all chains are doing national deals, and some locations may not be participating at all, so be sure to check with your local establishment first.

In addition to these, some local and regional chains in your area may also be offering deals.

Applebee's

Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.

Get a $5 Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger* with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Shari's

There are a few hoops to jump through on this one. You can get a meatless Beyond Burger for $1. You have to sign up for Shari's Rewards by texting "PIE" and your email address to 73757. If you want a burger with beef, Shari's Simple Burger is available for $5.

Smashburger

It's a buy-one-get-one free deal on double classic Smashburgers.

Wendy's

Buy 1 Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and get the same burger for free.