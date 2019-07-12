ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard Saturday identified the three soldiers killed in a helicopter crash near Kimball Thursday.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the National Guard identified the soldiers as:

- Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., age 28

- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, age 30

- Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, age 28

The Guard said all three soldiers were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, based in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The Guard said the unit "had returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in May 2019, where they conducted medical evacuations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. All three soldiers deployed on this mission."

All three crew members were on a routine maintenance test flight when the helicopter crashed into a farm field near Kimball in Stearns County.

The National Guard Public Affairs Office confirmed that it lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk at 2:05 p.m. Thursday while it was conducting the test flight that originated from St. Cloud Airport.

On Friday, the owners of the land where the helicopter crashed planted an American flag to honor the lives lost.

"We’re just sitting at home not doing anything and I thought it would be a great idea to do something constructive to let the families know that we’re thinking of them also," said Helen Krippner.

The National Guard is expected to give more details during a press conference at 3 p.m. Saturday.

