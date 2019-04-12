11Alive.com WXIA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
NATION-WORLD
Bond is back! And new 007 star Lashana Lynch shines in 'No Time To Die' trailer
The new James Bond flick set to release in April 2020 will be an historic first with its first black female 007.
Author:
TEGNA
Published:
4:27 PM EST December 4, 2019
Updated:
7:27 PM EST December 4, 2019
