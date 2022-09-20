The Missing Person Reports show new details involving the double homicide.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two bodies were found off Buckhorn Road in Hillsborough Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Family members confirmed Monday one of the victims is 18-year-old Devin Clark, an Eastern Alamance High School student and football player.

Officials have identified the other victim as 14-year-old Lyric Woods.

We received the missing person report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Lyric Woods, stating she was last seen Friday night at 11 pm at her home in Efland and was reported missing on Saturday.

Woods’ mother and stepfather, Elizabeth and Shane Cannada, said Woods never ran away before.

K-9 units were called in, using the scent of Woods’ pillow to help them search.

A drone was also used to search the woods surrounding the Cannada’s home.

Officers searched Woods’ bedroom and found that the only thing missing was an Ipad.

Woods’ stepfather told investigators that it is believed that Woods left the home through the back door. A neighbor told investigators that they saw a car around 3 am Saturday, coming down the road.

The K-9 used in the search suggested Woods did in fact get into a car.

Family members also confirm that Devin and Lyric got into the car with someone else that night. Woods’ stepfather turned over an iPhone, iPad, and laptop to assist in the investigation.

At this time, Lyric Woods’ family is offering a reward for further information in this case.

We also received the missing person report from the Mebane Police Department for 18-year-old Devin Clark.

The report said Clark was last seen Friday at 11 pm at his home in Mebane and was reported missing on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there is no suspect in custody and no updates on this case at this time. The office is still awaiting ID and cause of death from the medical examiner's office.

They said there is no trail camera footage of the murders or of the murder scene.

The men who found the bodies off Buck Horn Road were on their way to check their trail cameras when they happened upon the bodies. The bodies were found around 2 and a half miles from Woods' home.

Investigators said the cameras themselves are a ways away from where the bodies were found.

Devin’s mother told WFMY he didn’t drive and didn’t have a car of his own.

A balloon release was held Monday night in honor of Devin Clark.

We reached out to Orange County Schools about a potential memorial service and were sent this statement: