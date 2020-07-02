Friday is debate night in New Hampshire for the seven strongest Democratic presidential contenders. It could be the fiercest debate of the 2020 primary season as two candidates have become the early front runners after Monday's Iowa caucuses and others are being forced to cut campaign spending.

New Hampshire's primary is Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., enter the night as the top two targets. The Iowa Democratic Party on Thursday released what it said was 100% of the precincts from Monday's caucuses. Sanders and Buttigieg ended up in what is essentially a tie. Buttigieg beat Sanders by 0.1% in the state delegate equivalents, but Sanders won when counting the actual votes.

The Associated Press said Thursday it could not declare a winner. saying there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez called for a recanvasing of the results. The AP says that process would likely require state officials to review caucus math worksheets completed at more than 1,600 caucus sites. But, the final decision on that is up to the Iowa Democratic Party, which suggestedit would conduct a recanvass if one of the campaigns asked.

Sanders and Buttigieg will be joined on stage by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Warren finished third in Iowa. Biden, who polled at or near the top for most of the campaign season, finished a distant fourth. Both of them need a good showing, in part, to use as a fundraising boost. The Associated Press reports their campaigns have shifted their money around, canceled ad buys and sent out emails pleading for donations.

Sanders and Buttigieg are not having that problem. Sanders' campaign announced Thursday it had raised $25 million in January and was immediately going to put more than $5 million of that into ad buys for Super Tuesday next month, including in the delegate-rich states of California and Texas.

Buttigieg attended three fundraisers in New York and New Jersey this week after he declared victory Monday night. That declaration came before official results were released.

Sanders declared victory Thursday, saying he earned 6,000 more initial votes than any other candidate.

Klobuchar, Yang and Steyer finished fifth through seventh in Iowa, respectively. But Yang and Steyer barely registered.

Still not on the debate stage is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He's reportedly spent $300 million of his estimated $61 billion fortune on campaign ads so far. He has not qualified for any debates because either he hadn't been running yet or because the debates had a grassroots fundraising requirement.

The Democratic National Committee eliminated the donor requirement for the Feb. 19 debate in Las Vegas, which could allow Bloomberg in. He would need at least 10% support in four polls released between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18, or 12% in two polls in Nevada or South Carolina. As of Friday morning, Bloomberg had hit 10% in only one poll, according to a Politico poll tracker.