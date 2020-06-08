x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

nation-world

New York Attorney General to make 'major national announcement'

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will make a 'major national announcement' at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York.

The Attorney General for New York plans to make a "major national announcement" Thursday morning. 

Attorney General Letitia James said she will speak from her office at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, but did not offer any details about the nature of the announcement. 

The event will be streamed live on the attorney general's website

Since being elected New York Attorney General in 2018, James has filed a number of lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his administration. 

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance got Deutsche Bank to turn over Trump financial records as part of his investigation into Trump’s business dealings. 

RELATED: Capitol Hill negotiators still stuck, still trying on coronavirus aid

RELATED: New York prosecutor seeking President Trump's taxes cites probe of his business

James, also a Democrat, also subpoenaed the bank for records related to Trump last year. 

Trump has said the investigations are all politically motivated. Earlier this week, he called Vance’s investigation “a continuation of the witch hunt.”