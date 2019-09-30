NEW YORK — New York City says it’s against the law to call someone an “illegal alien” or make threats to call immigration officials on them when hate is the motivation to do so.

People who violate the restriction could face up to a $250,000 fine, according to the New York Post.

“The use of certain language, including ‘illegal alien’ and ‘illegals,’ with the intent to demean, humiliate, or offend a person or persons constitutes discrimination,” the measure reads.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights said in a statement that the term “illegal alien” and other terms like that used to demean, humiliate, or harass a person, will be illegal.

Other examples of illegal behavior listed in the measure are: threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a noncitizen or harassing them for not speaking English or having an accent.

“We take immense pride in our city’s diversity and the immigrant communities that call New York City home,” Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson said. “This new legal enforcement guidance will help ensure that no New Yorker is discriminated against based on their immigration status or national origin. "

The Commission on Human Rights said they made these laws as a response to the federal crackdown on illegal immigrants in the U.S.

RELATED: Judge blocks extension of fast-track deportations nationwide

RELATED: Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids

What other people are reading right now:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter