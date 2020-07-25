x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

nation-world

NYPD: 2 men slapped an 89-year-old woman then set her shirt on fire

Officers say the two set the woman's shirt on fire with a match or a lighter after slapping her in the face.
Credit: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police in New York City are working to track down two men they say slapped an 89-year-old woman in the face and set her on fire.

Police shared a short video of the people they think are responsible on Twitter and are asking anyone who recognized them to let them know. 

Officers say the two set the woman's shirt on fire with a match or a lighter after slapping her in the face. 

Luckily, the woman was not seriously hurt, according to CBS New York.

CBS New York says police didn't report any interaction between the woman and the two men before they attacked her.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also leave a tip on their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

RELATED: Man arrested, accused of pushing 92-year-old woman to the ground

RELATED: Deputies: 2 men arrested for stealing $650 worth of property from a Spring Hill preschool

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter