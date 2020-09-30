x
NFL postpones Sunday's Titans-Steelers game due to COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup has been postponed to Monday or Tuesday, due to 9 positive COVID-19 tests among Titans players and staff.

The first COVID-19 outbreak to hit the NFL has led to at least one game being rescheduled. 

The Tennessee Titans were scheduled to host Pittsburgh in a matchup of two of the league's seven remaining undefeated teams on Sunday, but that game will now happen either Monday or Tuesday, the league confirmed Wednesday morning. 

Tennessee suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said Tuesday that three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL had played three weeks without a COVID-19 outbreak.  

In a statement, the league said the game "will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel." 

The NFL said the game will be played either Monday or Tuesday. 

An additional Titans player learned early Wednesday morning that they also had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans last Sunday, also suspended in-person activities Tuesday as a precaution. So far, all of the Vikings COVID-19 tests have come back negative, Pelissero said. 

Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks on in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)

