NORFOLK, Va. -- Norfolk Southern appears to be one step closer to moving its headquarters to Atlanta.

Experts said if the company with about 1,000 employees decides to relocate, the economic impact will hit all of Hampton Roads.

READ MORE: Deal would move Norfolk Southern headquarters to Atlanta

"It would be a blow to Hampton Roads," said economic professor Robert McNab.

According to Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, a decision will be made soon on whether Norfolk Southern will stay or go. Sen. Tim Kaine said if Norfolk Southern officials have already made their mind up about leaving he hopes they reconsider.

Kaine said Hampton Roads has been home for the company for years, and it would be sad to see them go.

"We love them, and we made a good home for this company, and have always done our best to be partners, so why leave," Kaine said.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle recently wrote that Norfolk Southern is scouting Atlanta for a new headquarters. On Wednesday, 13News Now reached out to Norfolk Southern to ask if a decision was reached. A spokesperson wouldn't confirm.

Last week the company released the following statement:

Norfolk Southern is in the process of developing its next long-range plan. That effort is considering many courses of action, including the possibility of consolidating headquarters into a single location.

McNab said if the company leaves, so do the people which would be a huge loss to the Hampton Roads economy. Sen. Kaine said he still hopes that doesn't happen.

"If they think hard about their values I think they will stay and hope they will," Kaine said.

