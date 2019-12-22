WASHINGTON — Citing heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, South Korean news agency Yonhap reports that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has convened a party meeting aimed at bolstering the country's military.

In text released by the North Korean government, and reported on by Yonhap, Pyongyang is threatening to "seek a 'new way' unless Washington comes up with an acceptable proposal" in regards to nuclear negotiations. The North Korean government has set an end of the year deadline.

As the Associated Press reports, there is speculation that the North Korean government could abandon diplomacy with the U.S. and launch a long-range missile. There is also speculation the country could launch a satellite-carrying rocket. North Korea is scheduled to hold a higher-level Workers' Party gathering, a Central Committee meeting, later in December to go over what it previously has laid out as crucial issues regarding the changed situation in North Korea and internationally.

According to North Korea, the meeting decided on “important military issues and measures for organizing or expanding and reorganizing new units ... (and) changing the affiliation of some units and changing deployment of (others).”

The White House said President Donald Trump spoke about recent strong and threatening statements made by North Korea during a phone call with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the two leaders agreeing to keep strong communication regarding the matter.