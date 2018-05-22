The New York Police Department issued an advisory Monday evening to warn Brooklyn residents of a “particularly toxic batch” of synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan listed five specific locations where the dangerous batch of K2 triggered at least 49 overdoses since Friday:

- Vicinity of Broadway & Myrtle Avenue – 81/83 Precinct Boarder – Total: 15

- 2570 Fulton Street: 75 Precinct – Total: 21

- 599 Ralph Avenue: 73 Precinct – Total: 7

- 2399 Van Sinderen Avenue: 73 Precinct – Total: 2

- 2402 Atlantic Avenue: 73 Precinct – Total: 4

“K2 is a dangerous, deadly drug, but this strain is especially threatening,” Chief Monahan said in the advisory. “Residents are urged to call 911 immediately if they or someone they know are showing symptoms of overdoses.”

The NYPD has made 13 arrests over the past two days, following a mass overdose on Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue where emergency workers treated at least 14 people, according to the New York Times.

Police say they are still investigating the source of the drug distribution.

