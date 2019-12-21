OCALA, Fla. — The search is on for a teen who said something that made his family concerned for his wellbeing.

John Antonio Gulke, 18, last was seen around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the area of Southeast 70th Circle and East Fort King Street, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed he was wearing a dark gray sweater and black pants. Gaulke is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Deputies say he made statements that have his family and law enforcement worried.

Anyone with information about Gulke's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

